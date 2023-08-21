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Why did Maui Police Block Escape Routes?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
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197 views • August 21, 2023

A portion of this video was sourced from:

'Hawaii Real Estate'

﻿﻿If this is true, it's horrifying! Before you jump to any conclusions here, just bear in mind that the current Maui police chief is the same guy who was in charge of the controversial Las Vegas mass shootings way back in 2017. There are many questions left unanswered regarding this event.

Is he the 'man to go to', by the deep state to handle a  manufactured crisis?

There are too many anomalies in both of these situations to be simply shrugged off.

Why was one of the most sophisticated alarm systems in the world not activated (by human decision)?

Why was the water supply, which is very vital in fire suppresion, purposely turned off, due to the decision of one person (I wont even call him a man here), leaving households and firemen helpless in fighting the blaze?

Why weren't the people of Maui given any warnings to evacuate and why were those who tried to evacuate stopped by the police and told to stay where they were, only to be burned alive?

Why were the schools closed and schoolchildren made to stay at home while their parents went to work? (How many kids died at home due to this?

Why was Oprah's, Bill Gates', Mark Suckerberg's, and Jeff Bazof's mansions, along with the rest of the elites' mansions, remain unscathed in the middle of the inferno? All of these people are in a race to buy up as much land as possible in Maui. Did they have some help from the U.S. military?

The current death toll has been set at over 100+. Don't be surprised if the truth comes out eventually as 1,000+

Was a DEW (Directed Energy Weapon) used here and, if so, why?

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hawaii Real Estate and this channel.

pc mon13:56

Keywords
hawaiidewmauiland grablandgrabwildfiredirected energy weaponmaui wildfire
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