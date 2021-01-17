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THE HORRORS OF SOCIAL CREDIT - COMING SOON!
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240 views • January 17, 2021
THE HORRORS OF SOCIAL CREDIT - COMING SOON!
CREDITS , https://www.vernoncoleman.com/
QUOTE ,, Social security, bank account, and credit card numbers aren't just data. In the wrong hands they can wipe out someone's life savings, wreck their credit and cause financial ruin. Melissa Bean
CREDITS , https://www.vernoncoleman.com/
QUOTE ,, Social security, bank account, and credit card numbers aren't just data. In the wrong hands they can wipe out someone's life savings, wreck their credit and cause financial ruin. Melissa Bean
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