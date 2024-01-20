Create New Account
ATVers and Safety Officers rescue moose from ice near Rogersville NB
Published 14 hours ago

Larry Lynch


Jan 8, 2024


Public Safety Officers help ATVer rescue a young moose who was stuck on the ice. They got him to the bank, stood him up and stayed until he was ready to venture off on his own.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDqCoip8KsA

