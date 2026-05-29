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UFOS, ALIENS AND MORE | 5-29-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2674


Show Notes:


Revelation 20: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2020&version=KJV

Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%205&version=KJV

Communion verses:

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%20%2010%3A%2016-17&version=KJV


https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2011%3A%2024-25&version=KJV


Fritz Zimmerman post: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=28062441010011074

Fallen Angels and Nephilim video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/944074157172364

UFO Articles:

https://in.mashable.com/science/110027/ufo-disclosure-2026-department-of-war-releases-second-batch-of-222-uap-et-files-heres-how-to-access

https://www.foxla.com/news/ufo-insider-claims-us-bodies-alien-species-spacecraft

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/05/the-ufo-disclosure-alien-dna-and-days-of-noah/


Demonic video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2194831634612749

John Brockhoeft music video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/9eEtQNqmsDM

Matthew 18:6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2018%3A6&version=KJV

'Offend': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/offend


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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