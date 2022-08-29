Off-Grid Weekend Prepper Goes to Littleton NH Farmers Market

If Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Mike Adams, or similar wants assistance with logistics for prepping for off-grid video interviews, camping, horseback riding, ATVs in the outback, snowshoeing etc, maybe I, Steven G. Erickson, might be good to get hold of. Planning on trying out using solar panels to run Elon Musks, supposedly super fast low flying satellite internet service for off-grid video production & interviews.





More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick





(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews





I blogged on Alphabet Corporation Google Blogger as the Stark Raving Viking for 18 years until I was memory holed for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 “Election”