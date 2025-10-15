© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Everyone Is Sick Of Pretending
------------
Try Spike Protein Detox (Spike Protein Elimination & Immune Reset): (Buy Two Get One Spike & One NMN For Free FOR 48HR Only!) https://blackforestsupplements.com/?sca_ref=3034905.rlQfvDkRfZ&utm_campaign=affiliate-commission-%2820%29&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_source=affiliate-paul-watson
NEW MERCH! https://modernity.news/shop/
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-joseph-watson
BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Mirrored - Paul Joseph Watson and Modernity
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING