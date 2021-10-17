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Big Jack Johnson Performs 'Catfish Blues' Helena, Arkansas (2009)
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72 views • October 17, 2021
Big Jack Johnson "The Oilman" performs 'Catfish Blues' in Helena, Arkansas on June 17, 2009, a year and a half before his passing in 2011.
Big Jack Johnson's not inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, proof the museum is a corporate commercial fraud of a joke like Cleveland. They claim he didn't make his first recording until 2001. However he appeared in a documentary in 1992 which should be considered his first commercial recording.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Big Jack Johnson's not inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, proof the museum is a corporate commercial fraud of a joke like Cleveland. They claim he didn't make his first recording until 2001. However he appeared in a documentary in 1992 which should be considered his first commercial recording.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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