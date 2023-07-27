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AMERICA UNHINGED 🥸🇺🇸 CLAY PARKER FT. LT. COL. IVAN RAIKLIN [7-26-2023]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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28 views • July 27, 2023

Source: Straight from the man himself! Blessings to you and Pass The Salt Ministries!Special thanks to Medic John Diamond for letting my brother Clay grow into a strong voice!


Here's the replay of today's America Unhinged with Clay Parker and Lt. Col .Ivan Raiklin, USA Special Forces (RET)

#DeepStateMarauder


Please take the time to view and share.


VfB has actually been outside these 50 states once; when he was there, he did something that amazed his heretofore-not-very-impressed father, and it's that lesson which brought me to this point, where I find myself the equal of these two great men


Just enjoy the show, and know that...even though there's only one superman, he doesn't do parlour tricks; when you see your local heroes in action...how about a cheer, willya!


https://nullreferer.com/?https://cnyakundi.com/the-truth-behind-jenna-wilson-and-tiffany-gomas/ - there a lot moar to this


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/aide-virgin-island-so-called-delegate-plaskett-looks/ - this, too - no surprise

Keywords
censorshipsocial mediasafe and effectiveelection interferencepsyopsmisdirectionpressureretiredbait and switchamerica unhingedhomo capensishomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackclot shotclay parkermedic john diamondlt col ivan raiklinforeign adversariesmulti pronged offensive
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy