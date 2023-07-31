Create New Account
Rob Schneider on Bill Gates Depopulation
Rob Schneider mistakes Bill Gates for Bill Clinton. He's got lolita express in the brain. Talks about depopulation plans by Bill Gates to be a conspiracy theory. Bill Gates admits the depopulation plans by 2030.

