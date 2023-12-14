Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare For The Worst-What's Coming Will Be Much Harder Than You Think
channel image
glock 1911
278 Subscribers
Shop now
352 views
Published 16 hours ago

I believe that the disasters that are coming will be much more difficult than some people expect. Turning our minds away from "best case scenarios" will help us gird ourselves for the difficulties that are forthcoming, and help us to better align our efforts and utilize our resources in an efficient and beneficial way. LTC Steven Murray podcast:

https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/ Matt Bracken sends: White genocide inbound...be warned:https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/12/14/bracken-sends-289/

When will Eric Swalwell be arrested, tried and convicted for his crimes?

"Speaker Johnson is a total waste of time. He is Speaker Ryan with a Bible verse."-Charlie Kirk

AOC incompetent lazy unethical tyrannical

Who is pushing for Nikki "hindu hillary" Haley to be the GOP nominee?



Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfirst aid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket