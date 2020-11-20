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Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds a Press Briefing about Covid-19 Vaccines
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116 views • November 20, 2020
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held her first press conference since the fake media called Joe Biden as president-elect.
Kayleigh McEnany entered into a verbal spat with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins and refused to answer her questions - "I don't call on activists". Collins responded: "I'm not an activist. You took about five questions. That's not doing your job, your taxpayer-funded job".
Kayleigh McEnany entered into a verbal spat with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins and refused to answer her questions - "I don't call on activists". Collins responded: "I'm not an activist. You took about five questions. That's not doing your job, your taxpayer-funded job".
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