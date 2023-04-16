Global Alert News - #401 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 15, 2023.

New reports on global methane releases. Arizona record breaking temperature whiplash swing. Plus, this week Fort Lauderdale was predicted to receive 6 inches of rain on April 12, 2023. Instead, the Ft. Lauderdale Airport received 25.91 inches...breaking it's previous record of 14.5 inches. How could the weather forecast be so far off? And much more news on this broadcast.

