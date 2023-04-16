Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Global Alert News - #401 - Dane Wigington
321 views
channel image
TruthBeTold
Published Yesterday |

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 15, 2023.

New reports on global methane releases. Arizona record breaking temperature whiplash swing. Plus, this week Fort Lauderdale was predicted to receive 6 inches of rain on April 12, 2023. Instead,  the Ft. Lauderdale Airport received  25.91 inches...breaking it's previous record of 14.5 inches. How could the weather forecast be so far off? And much more news on this broadcast.

Keywords
floridaarizonapredictedmethanereleasesrecord rainmore drought

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket