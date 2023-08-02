Create New Account
Destroying Flat Earth Without Using Science - Part 3 Airplanes
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Professor Dave Explains


Oct 2, 2020


I've crushed the flat earth into smithereens more times than I can count, twice now without using any science at all, but how about one more? There are lots of commercial airline flights that prove conclusively that the earth is a sphere, and not a flat pancake. This is because the Southern Hemisphere exists. Let's take to the skies!


Professor Dave Explains


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dd-FAyHdpxI&pp=ygUKZmxhdCBlYXJ0aA%3D%3D

