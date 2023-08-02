Destroying Flat Earth Without Using Science - Part 3 Airplanes

Professor Dave Explains





Oct 2, 2020





I've crushed the flat earth into smithereens more times than I can count, twice now without using any science at all, but how about one more? There are lots of commercial airline flights that prove conclusively that the earth is a sphere, and not a flat pancake. This is because the Southern Hemisphere exists. Let's take to the skies!





Wolfie exposes Bob: • Did this Flat Ear...





Part 1 in this series: • Destroying Flat E...

Part 2 in this series: • Destroying Flat E...

Part 4 in this series: • Destroying Flat E...





10 Challenges for Flat Earthers: • 10 Challenges For...





The Destruction of the Globebusters: • Response to Globe...





Watch my other debunks: http://bit.ly/ProfDaveDebunk





EMAIL► [email protected]

PATREON► http://patreon.com/ProfessorDaveExplains





Check out "Is This Wi-Fi Organic?", my book on disarming pseudoscience!

Amazon: https://amzn.to/2HtNpVH

Bookshop: https://bit.ly/39cKADM





Barnes and Noble: https://bit.ly/3pUjmrn

Book Depository: http://bit.ly/3aOVDlT

Professor Dave Explains





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dd-FAyHdpxI&pp=ygUKZmxhdCBlYXJ0aA%3D%3D