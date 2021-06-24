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Fraud Exposed: Colorado Hospital Empty At Peak of COVID19 "Pandemic" #FilmYourHospital
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508 views • June 24, 2021
This video shows St. Luke's Hospital in Denver, Colorado to be EMPTY and IDLE during the height of the COVID-19 "pandemic", exposing the fraud perpetrated by local media that Colorado hospitals are a "war zone" overflowing with COVID patients, unable to keep up.
If the hospital is busy beyond capacity, where is the flood of patients rushing in? Where are all the ambulances? Why are there NO ambulance sirens to be heard in this video?
There are none because COVID-19 being such a huge "pandemic" is a FRAUD.
See more videos exposing the fraud of hospitals being busy beyond capacity:
https://www.brighteon.com/9227bf39-19c5-4a63-82fe-a42acb2ebecf
If the hospital is busy beyond capacity, where is the flood of patients rushing in? Where are all the ambulances? Why are there NO ambulance sirens to be heard in this video?
There are none because COVID-19 being such a huge "pandemic" is a FRAUD.
See more videos exposing the fraud of hospitals being busy beyond capacity:
https://www.brighteon.com/9227bf39-19c5-4a63-82fe-a42acb2ebecf
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