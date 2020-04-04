What's In The Skies Over NYC? John Cullen's Coronavirus Investigation with Shepard Ambellas

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This past Wednesday night, two independent eyewitnesses, both of which are personal friends, described unusual helicopter activity over Midtown Manhattan. Last night's on the ground investigation did not reveal any information about what might have been going on. On today's show, John Cullen explores Flight Radar and other statistical data to try to shed light on the increasing mystery. Intellihub Editor in Chief Shepard Ambellas joins us for a special free episode of John Cullen's Coronavirus Investigation.
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