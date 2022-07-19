EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Josh Philipps speak with Alex Newman

Food Restrictions Tied to UN Agenda 2030; Marburg Virus and COVID-19 Spark Government Action

Policies restricting fertilizers, nitrates, and farming practices are tied to the Sustainable Development Programs being rolled out under the United Nations Agenda 2030. Organizations including the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are playing key roles in realizing these agendas. To learn more about the goals and what they mean for the world, we’ve invited special guest Alex Newman, an award-winning international journalist, to speak with us.

Meanwhile, cases of the deadly Marburg virus are being reported in Africa, and an alleged new variant of COVID-19 is now spreading. Both cases are causing governments and health regulators to raise alarms; and in New York City, health officials are already telling residents to start wearing face masks again.



