© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're All Brett Kavanaugh Now
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor describes the remarkable vitriol heaped on Judge Brett Kavanaugh after unproven allegations of sexual assault. There has been a deafening chorus of sneering about "white male privilege" — even though only white men can be viciously insulted because of their race and sex. Judge Kavanaugh's critics can tell he's guilty just by looking at him — because he's a white man.
First posted to YouTube on October 4, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on October 4, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.