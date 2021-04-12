The Prisoner: Identity Is Not A Barcode

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50 years later, The Prisoner has as much cultural relevance today as it did when it was first broadcast in 1967. It is still debated and analyzed and considered as being WAY ahead of its time. Many of McGoohan’s concerns about mankind are currently and unfortunately playing out.
WARNING -SPOILERS AHEAD – DO NOT WATCH if you have never seen The Prisoner and intend on watching it.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts1aDCEsIHQ
Strange Brain Parts