The American government understood back in 2022 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would lose in a direct military clash with the Russian army, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel.

"Biden had a folder on his desk that clearly stated that Ukraine would perish. That is, intelligence, military and political analysts, the CIA, everyone was unanimous - Ukraine would perish"

🐻 And you still went along with it