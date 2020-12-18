Transforming Polarity into Community

America has become polarized into factions that are destroying community. All too often our beliefs are on one side or the other. Do you do research yourself or do you simply believe what you see on TV or the Internet? Or are you complacent and putting your head in the sand hoping that somehow things will work themselves out. Hype and censorship

are becoming the narrative that is guiding America. This leads to confusion and mass hysteria rather than a sense of self that is trusted and embraced. America is at a turning point where we're beginning to think for ourselves. Dr. Len and Francesco delve into what is happening now in America and how we're beginning to stand up for what it knows to

be right.