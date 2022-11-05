Did you know that this happened just days after the disaster, but had been planned five months earlier? "There had been exercises before but as one administrator said, "How do you prepare for a national disaster on your doorstep. Well by coincidence leaders of West Yorkshire Emergency Services held a conference today to discuss how they should respond to a disaster. A meeting today held at Birkenshaw near Bradford was planned five months ago, but the events of this weekend put their subject matter into sharp focus." Barbara Govern reports. "Today's Disaster Seminar brought to together not just emergency services but all those with a role to play when disaster strikes. Social workers, emergency workers, power suppliers, planners, councillors, salvation army. While they talked about what to do to CATASTROPHE, their thoughts with their counterparts in neighbouring South Yorkshire. Their skills had been put to the test by Hillsborough.

Clip from the Hillsborough UNSEEN ROLLING NEWS FOOTAGE - Hillsborough Football Disaster April 15th 1989

Watch The HIllsborough Ripple Effect - https://www.brighteon.com/35e3c716-3de2-498f-8433-fd4e31e68efa







