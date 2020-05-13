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Doctor speaks up about Covid 19 in Texas
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153 views • May 13, 2020
I have not said much since I like consensus and hate conflict. 2 things I am passionate about are Truth and Healing. I had the opportunity to hear this MD speak today. You decide if you want to watch life happen or live.
Pamela Sheldon Haynes
Pamela Sheldon Haynes
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