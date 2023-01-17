https://gettr.com/post/p25dg65d241

01/11/2023 Dr. Naomi Wolf: For the emergency use authorization, the advisory panel just accepts what the FDA and Madonna are spoon feeding them without looking at primary research. Actually, the advisory panel is supposed to adjudicate or give its recommendation on the basis of primary source documents studies produced by Maderna for the FDA.

01/11/2023 娜奥米·沃尔夫博士：疫苗紧急授权决策过程中，顾问小组直接采用药监局及莫德纳提供的任何信息，而没有亲自做调研。其实，咨询小组应该基于莫德纳为药监局做的成千上万份原始研究材料做出裁决或提出建议。