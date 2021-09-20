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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg & Whitney Webb on gene modification therapy - July 2 2021
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20 views • September 20, 2021
Insights into the bio-medical / vaccine industry complex
Corona Investigative Committee
Independent journalist & researcher Whitney Webb appeared on the German Corona Ausschuss July 2nd 2021 to talk about developments of a new style of diagnostic medicine & treatments based on gene therapy 'vaccines' and other products. There is a vast industrial complex behind this encompassing Big Tech and a wide variety of questionable interests. Their goal is clearly to transform the way that 'healthcare' is organised on a global scale. But for whose benefit?
Corona Investigative Committee
Independent journalist & researcher Whitney Webb appeared on the German Corona Ausschuss July 2nd 2021 to talk about developments of a new style of diagnostic medicine & treatments based on gene therapy 'vaccines' and other products. There is a vast industrial complex behind this encompassing Big Tech and a wide variety of questionable interests. Their goal is clearly to transform the way that 'healthcare' is organised on a global scale. But for whose benefit?
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