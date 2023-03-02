Create New Account
Christ Saved Everybody At The Cross Whether They Believe Or Not
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published 19 hours ago

Imagine sharing a gospel with people that details mind-blowing blessings for them ("Your sins don't stand against you; God thinks highly of you") whether they believe them or not. I guarantee you that no one has EVER heard this from orthodoxy.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/8bJ5mZh50Go

