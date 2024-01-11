Frank Darby, 66, a SiriusXM PGA Radio host, from Fairfield - HEART ATTACK

Frank Darby, 66, a SiriusXM PGA Radio host, from Fairfield
11/30/23 - ‘He saved my life.’ Fairfield ShopRite manager hailed as hero after SiriusXM host has heart attack (https://connecticut.news12.com/he-saved-my-life-fairfield-shoprite-manager-hailed-as-hero-after-sirius-xm-host-has-heart-attack) 💔
On Nov. 3, Darby made a stop at the bottle return area.
“I remember putting four or five bottles in, and the next thing I remember my wife was yelling at me from St. Vincent’s Hospital saying, ‘Do you know who I am?’”
Security camera footage shows what happened. Darby had a heart attack & passed out. It was fortunate he was at a machine close to the door because a couple of cart attendants saw him on the ground & radioed inside. That's when Cruz responded & began CPR.
Source @Covid BC
