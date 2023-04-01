Create New Account
Large family of wood ducks delight me in Guildford’s St Matthew’s Park MVI_0767
Here is a duck that has done well in suburban Perth, if there is a water body nearby. Here in Guildford’s St Matthew’s Park, the Swan River meanders past about 300 metres away. I encountered these darlings late in the day in the subdued light of an overcast day, approaching sunset, and with warm pre-rain breezes every which way, mainly easterly.

environmentclimateadaptionwood duckswestern australian faunachenonetta jubata

