Large family of wood ducks delight me in Guildford’s St Matthew’s Park MVI_0767

Here is a duck that has done well in
suburban Perth, if there is a water body nearby. Here in Guildford’s St Matthew’s
Park, the Swan River meanders past about 300 metres away. I encountered these
darlings late in the day in the subdued light of an overcast day, approaching
sunset, and with warm pre-rain breezes every which way, mainly easterly.
