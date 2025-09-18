Outsourcing The Ukraine Conflict To Europe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Ukraine strategy? Outsource the conflict to Europe. Let them bear the cost and blame for the inevitable defeat. The US wants to pivot to Asia and sees Europe as irrelevant. A cold but calculated move that leaves European allies holding the bag.
#Ukraine #NATO #Trump #ForeignPolicy
