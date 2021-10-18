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HOW WE CAN STOP THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND WIN: CAN YOU DO THIS ONE SIMPLE THING TO STOP THEIR PLANS?
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371 views • October 18, 2021
The globalists / cabal / illuminati have tricked us into buying and using the technology they need to implement the New World Order. Watch Max Igan and Wake Up Planet explain one simple thing that you can do to massively disrupt their plans and to protect our freedoms. You will also see evidence of the globalists' plan to use technology to turn us into profitable slaves for them.
Sources:
Drivers license on your ‘phone: https://mobile.twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1449422393810857988
Max Igan video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yt8s2zovMzVB/
Red Dawn document [AUDIO]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJRsDPJuAfR9/
or [WEB PAGE]: https://rightedition.com/2017/09/15/the-toronto-protocols/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Music: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
Sources:
Drivers license on your ‘phone: https://mobile.twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1449422393810857988
Max Igan video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yt8s2zovMzVB/
Red Dawn document [AUDIO]: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJRsDPJuAfR9/
or [WEB PAGE]: https://rightedition.com/2017/09/15/the-toronto-protocols/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Music: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
Keywords
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