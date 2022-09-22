Technology of the Beast...?

Jason A shares news and video clips of how Google (and other companies) are creating intelligent systems (artificial intelligence or AI) that are becoming a part of our every day life. It is also obvious that very few people are getting to make the decisions about how they work and that should concern everyone.





Support Jason A on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/JasonAYoutube





RELATED LINKS:

https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/





SOURCE: https://youtu.be/Y_NRFvgHD6E