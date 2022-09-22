Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Technology of the Beast...?
254 views
channel image
EndGameNow
Published 2 months ago |

Jason A shares news and video clips of how Google (and other companies) are creating intelligent systems (artificial intelligence or AI) that are becoming a part of our every day life. It is also obvious that very few people are getting to make the decisions about how they work and that should concern everyone.


Support Jason A on Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/JasonAYoutube


RELATED LINKS:

https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/


SOURCE: https://youtu.be/Y_NRFvgHD6E

Keywords
googletechnologyaiartificial intelligencebeastjason a

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket