Technology of the Beast...?

Jason A shares news and video clips of how Google (and other companies) are creating intelligent systems (artificial intelligence or AI) that are becoming a part of our every day life. It is also obvious that very few people are getting to make the decisions about how they work and that should concern everyone.
Support Jason A on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/JasonAYoutube
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.facebook.com/jasonayoutube/
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/Y_NRFvgHD6E
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.