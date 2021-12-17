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Καλοῦμε τούς φίλους νά κοινοποιήσουν τήν ἐκπομπή, θά ἀνακοινωθοῦν σημαντικές πληροφορίες 15-12-21
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367 views • December 17, 2021
Ἔκτακτη Ἐκπομπή: Τετάρτη 15 Δεκεμβρίου 2021
Καλοῦμε ὅλους τούς φίλους νά κοινοποιήσουν ἀπόψε παντοῦ τήν ἔκτακτη ἐκπομπή ὅπου θά ἀνακοινωθοῦν πολύ σημαντικές πληροφορίες
Ἄς εἴμαστε ὅλοι ἀπόψε ἐδῶ
Καλοῦμε ὅλους τούς φίλους νά κοινοποιήσουν ἀπόψε παντοῦ τήν ἔκτακτη ἐκπομπή ὅπου θά ἀνακοινωθοῦν πολύ σημαντικές πληροφορίες
Ἄς εἴμαστε ὅλοι ἀπόψε ἐδῶ
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