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French Welcome Macron On His Arrival In Montpellier, After The Announcement That Only Vaccinated People Can Have Access To Society Basically
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791 views • July 20, 2021
FRANCE 🇫🇷❗️
Thus, the BRAVEN French welcome Macron on his arrival in Montpellier, after the announcement that only vaccinated people can go shopping, can go to the cinema and other illegal measures that he cannot implement in his country, but which they use as here in their propaganda campaign of the "vaccine" and the spread of fear to drive more people to the slaughterhouse. The mass demonstrations of French citizens against this genocidal health dictatorship continue and are made up of both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. France knows that this is not a health issue, but a FIGHT FOR ITS RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS. BRAVO, VIVA LA FRANCE!
Thus, the BRAVEN French welcome Macron on his arrival in Montpellier, after the announcement that only vaccinated people can go shopping, can go to the cinema and other illegal measures that he cannot implement in his country, but which they use as here in their propaganda campaign of the "vaccine" and the spread of fear to drive more people to the slaughterhouse. The mass demonstrations of French citizens against this genocidal health dictatorship continue and are made up of both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. France knows that this is not a health issue, but a FIGHT FOR ITS RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS. BRAVO, VIVA LA FRANCE!
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