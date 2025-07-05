BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Wage a War . . .
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
44 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 20 hours ago

We wage a war of Independence against the Luciferian Theocracy that rules over us.

The degree to which Whites and Christians are no longer controlled by accusations of "racist" or "antisemitic" is exceedingly important -- it is literally how we are controlled.

The degree to which Whites identify, proudly, as Whites is critical for our victory.

There is a war against our White race.
Know this.
Do not deny this.
Embrace that reality.
Then ask what you can do to engage and fight.

Mind by mind, person by person, White by White, Christian by Christian, Pastor by Pastor: let them be terrified of us.

Be part of the turning tide.

Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com


Keywords
christianwarindependence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy