PROGRAMMING THE NATION Full Documentary Subliminal Messages to the Masses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJIOxBdoJJQ





PROGRAMMING THE NATION | FREE FULL DOCUMENTARY | Subliminal Messages to the Masses





According to many authorities, since the late 1950′s subliminal content has been delivered through all forms of mass-media. The modern military has even been accused of these practices in the War on Terror. Director, Jeff Warrick, leads this journey through the subconscious mind while examining the reported history, scientific research and potential effects of such techniques on society.





With eye-opening footage, revealing interviews, humorous anecdotes, and an array of visual effects, this fast-paced film explores the alleged use of subliminals in advertising, music, film, political propaganda and the military. It takes in the entire history of alleged subliminal messages, from hidden sexual imagery in Disney cartoons and satanic messages in rock music, to the James Vicary experiment where “drink coca-cola” was flashed between frames at a cinema, and the infamous Republican “RATS” campaign that won Bush the presidency.





Digital Media Factory

Ignite Productions

Directed by Jeff Warrick