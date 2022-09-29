PATRICK LANCASTER: 29SEP22 - 94.45% VOTE YES TO REFERENDUM - Hotels Targeted in the Russia-Ukraine War

CHECK THE PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE
https://youtu.be/dCtRAAmRjxY
REFERENDUM TO JOIN RUSSIA SEP22 * YES = 94.45% * NO = 5.55%
DONETSK: TURNOUT = 97.51% * YES = 99.23% * TOTAL VOTES = 2,131,207
LUGANSK: TURNOUT = 94.15 %* YES = 98.42% * TOTAL VOTES = 1,662,607
ZAPOROZHYE: TURNOUT = 85.40 %* YES = 93.11% * TOTAL VOTES = 541,093
KHERSON: TURNOUT = 78.86% * YES = 87.05% * TOTAL VOTES = 571,001
TOTAL: TURNOUT = 88.98 %* YES = 94.45% * TOTAL VOTES = 4,905,908
All Hotels Shelled In Center Donetsk DPR (internationally recognized as Ukraine)#russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you.
Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02ADSOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3keXMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4LtxfvkDOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NAYou can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.