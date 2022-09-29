Create New Account
PATRICK LANCASTER: 29SEP22 - 94.45% VOTE YES TO REFERENDUM - Hotels Targeted in the Russia-Ukraine War
REFERENDUM TO JOIN RUSSIA SEP22 * YES = 94.45% * NO = 5.55%

DONETSK: TURNOUT = 97.51% * YES = 99.23% * TOTAL VOTES = 2,131,207

LUGANSK: TURNOUT = 94.15 %* YES = 98.42% * TOTAL VOTES = 1,662,607

ZAPOROZHYE: TURNOUT = 85.40 %* YES = 93.11% * TOTAL VOTES = 541,093

KHERSON: TURNOUT = 78.86% * YES = 87.05% * TOTAL VOTES = 571,001


TOTAL: TURNOUT = 88.98 %* YES = 94.45% * TOTAL VOTES = 4,905,908


All Hotels Shelled In Center Donetsk DPR (internationally recognized as Ukraine)#russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you.

