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PATRICK LANCASTER: 29SEP22 - 94.45% VOTE YES TO REFERENDUM - Hotels Targeted in the Russia-Ukraine War
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45 views • September 29, 2022

CHECK THE PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE


https://youtu.be/dCtRAAmRjxY


REFERENDUM TO JOIN RUSSIA SEP22 * YES = 94.45% * NO = 5.55%

DONETSK: TURNOUT = 97.51% * YES = 99.23% * TOTAL VOTES = 2,131,207

LUGANSK: TURNOUT = 94.15 %* YES = 98.42% * TOTAL VOTES = 1,662,607

ZAPOROZHYE: TURNOUT = 85.40 %* YES = 93.11% * TOTAL VOTES = 541,093

KHERSON: TURNOUT = 78.86% * YES = 87.05% * TOTAL VOTES = 571,001


TOTAL: TURNOUT = 88.98 %* YES = 94.45% * TOTAL VOTES = 4,905,908


All Hotels Shelled In Center Donetsk DPR (internationally recognized as Ukraine)#russiaukrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you.

Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02ADSOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3keXMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4LtxfvkDOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NAYou can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

Keywords
russiadonetskkhersonzaporizhzhiamariupolluganskukraine russia conflictukraine russia newsavdeevkaukraine breaking newsrussia invade ukraineukraine invade russiarussia and ukraine breaking newsukraine war frontlineukraine referendum 2022kherson ukraine referendumrussia referendum ukrainereferendom
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