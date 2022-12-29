Lucifer Trump: The Antichrist/Great Deceiver/Son of Perdition/Lawless One/Beast out of the sea/Treacherous Dealer

At the Family Leadership Summit 2015, the male interviewer asked Donald J Trump the following question.





"But have you ever asked God for forgiveness?" — The interviewer





"I'm not sure I have. I just go on trying to do a better job from there. I don't think so. If I do something wrong, I just try to make it right. I don't bring God into that picture." — Donald Trump





Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg/videos





July 17, 2019, Greenville, North Carolina Trump rally.





"I said, you know, you don't like me and I don't like you. You never have liked me and I never have liked you. But you're going to support me or you're going to be so God-damn poor, you're not going to believe it." — Donald Trump





Trump plays the song 'Sympathy for the Devil' by the Rolling Stones at his pep talk rallies.





