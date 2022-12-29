Create New Account
Lucifer Trump: The Antichrist/Great Deceiver/Son of Perdition/Lawless One/Beast out of the sea/Treacherous Dealer
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

At the Family Leadership Summit 2015, the male interviewer asked Donald J Trump the following question.


"But have you ever asked God for forgiveness?" — The interviewer


"I'm not sure I have. I just go on trying to do a better job from there. I don't think so. If I do something wrong, I just try to make it right. I don't bring God into that picture." — Donald Trump


Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg/videos


July 17, 2019, Greenville, North Carolina Trump rally.


"I said, you know, you don't like me and I don't like you. You never have liked me and I never have liked you. But you're going to support me or you're going to be so God-damn poor, you're not going to believe it." — Donald Trump


Trump plays the song 'Sympathy for the Devil' by the Rolling Stones at his pep talk rallies.


3 minutes and 14 seconds into the video. I give credit to fellow YouTuber and Christian, David, for his astounding work. His YouTube channel is Angel White. I borrowed the last bit of my video from one of his videos.


Here is a link to his channel where you can subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg


