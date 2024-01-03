⚡️The ending to Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech today translated in English

⚡️The ending to Sayyed Nasrallah’s (Lebanese cleric and the secretary-general of Hezbollah) speech today translated into English.
The death toll from the terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran has reached 211 people.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.