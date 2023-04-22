https://gettr.com/post/p2f25gzb863

04/19/2023 Zach Catsaros on Winn Tucson Radio Show: The charges against Mr. Miles Guo were essentially victimless crimes, but he has been incarcerated now for roughly a month and doesn't have bail. Nicole Tsai: The court paper described how Victim-1, Mr. Miles Guo, was persecuted on the US soil, but he was not even allowed to come out to testify that how he has become the target of the CCPs weaponization of this country's justice system.

04/19/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson电台节目，扎克·卡萨罗斯：对郭先生的指控基本上是无受害人的罪行，但郭文贵先生至今已经被监禁了大约一个月了，仍然没有获得保释。妮可：法庭文件描述了“受害者-1”郭文贵先生是如何在美国本土受到迫害的，但他甚至不被允许出来作证，说明他是如何成为中共对这个国家的司法系统进行武器化的目标。

