Religion - Jesus Who and Why - Chuck Missler

Jesus Who and Why - 1st Session - Chuck Missler - Body Builders #12Mar 12, 2018 Koinonia HousePosted without permission For Educational and Research use onlyFair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)---{==Truth Matters=>Just who is Jesus Christ? What did Jesus actually accomplish? Jesus Christ is not “a concept,” an “idea,” or a “useful traditional value.” He is an actual living person who came to accomplish a specific purpose that prevails over everything else: His achievement continues to impact you and me, and determines our eternal destiny.He is the fulfillment of a pervasive promise made before the foundation of the world and the very standard by which the entire universe, and everything in it, will be judged!Join Dr. Chuck Missler from the Executive Briefing Room of The River Lodge, New Zealand as he explores who Jesus really is.