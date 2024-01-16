Create New Account
Meet the two guys kicked out of the DeSantis event 😳 partying @ Trump's celebration event
This is just reward! The wheelchair guy was thrown out of DeSantis' rally because he was wearing a Brandon Dilley hat Yes, kicked out in -12 degree temps!!! The difference in campaigns is crystal clear clear. RETRIBUTION!


@ShopNwithWheels


https://x.com/mollie_don/status/1747162119865282894?s=20

