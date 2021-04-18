Radical Truth #12 - The Pope & Islam: What YOU Need to Know

Pope Francis is encouraging mass migration and seems to be ‘helping’ push forward the Islamization of the West. This is a VERY IMPORTANT topic, so let’s talk about it.

Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "The Regensburg Lecture" https://amzn.to/3r5x7Uy

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