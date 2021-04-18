Radical Truth #12 - The Pope & Islam: What YOU Need to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope Francis is encouraging mass migration and seems to be ‘helping’ push forward the Islamization of the West. This is a VERY IMPORTANT topic, so let’s talk about it.
Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "The Regensburg Lecture" https://amzn.to/3r5x7Uy
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate