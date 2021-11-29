Rogers & Clark-Audit All 50 States,Decertifying The Election Will Create A Constitutional Road Map

Prepare Today And SAVE $100Off A Off 3-Month KitMy Patriot SupplyToday’s GuestsSenator Wendy RogersClay ClarkWebsites: Wendy RogersTime To Free AmericaIn 1981, Wendy Rogers became one of the first 100 women pilots in today’s Air Force by earning her wings at Williams AFB in Arizona. Following Air Force jet training, Wendy piloted worldwide airlift and humanitarian missions in the C-141 transport jet for several years. Wendy then served as a flight instructor for cadets at the US Air Force Academy. Wendy Rogers retired from the Air Force and then pursued a career in politics and became a Senator in Arizona. Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour. The conservation begins by talking about the election and how the 2020 elections were fraudulent. The pattern is now being seen in many states. Decertifying the elections will create a constitutional roadmap for the future.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.