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Little Light Studios: What Is Predictive Programming? (and Social Engineering) [10.03.2022]
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50 views • March 10, 2022
J H - 11 hours ago: Well done Brad! Your vocal expression, enunciation and personality in front of the camera is greatly appreciated. The message was on point.
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
4,594 views Mar 10, 2022
Little Light Studios
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3Tvr6g0sm38
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society.
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]
"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]
4,594 views Mar 10, 2022
Little Light Studios
124K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3Tvr6g0sm38
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8iU3x5kC8zhSJDmMW_maPQ
Keywords
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