Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Most hospitalized ‘COVID’ patients did not have flu-like disease, were injured by death protocol
channel image
The Prisoner
9107 Subscribers
Shop now
239 views
Published 21 hours ago

Medical coder Zowe Smith says that, first of all, many hospitalized ‘COVID’ patients did not have a flu-like disease at all. They were in hospital for something totally unrelated, such as gallbladder inflammation. They received their ‘COVID’ diagnosis through a medically totally invalid means, namely repeated tests with a hyper-oversensitive PCR test that has no diagnostic value.

Second of all, what really injured and killed ‘COVID’ patients was not the ‘virus’ but the treatment they received (for the disease they did not have), specifically early intubation and remdesivir.

SOURCE

Edited segment from:

https://rumble.com/v4pnnju

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
plandemicscamdemicdeadly protocols

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket