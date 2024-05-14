Most hospitalized ‘COVID’ patients did not have flu-like disease, were injured by death protocol

Medical coder Zowe Smith says that, first of all, many hospitalized ‘COVID’ patients did not have a flu-like disease at all. They were in hospital for something totally unrelated, such as gallbladder inflammation. They received their ‘COVID’ diagnosis through a medically totally invalid means, namely repeated tests with a hyper-oversensitive PCR test that has no diagnostic value.
Second of all, what really injured and killed ‘COVID’ patients was not the ‘virus’ but the treatment they received (for the disease they did not have), specifically early intubation and remdesivir.
SOURCE
Edited segment from:
Mirrored - frankploegman
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
