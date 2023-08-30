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FLORIDA TO GET RID OF PERMANENT ALIMONY - DEMOCRAT WOMEN ARE LEAVING THE STATE
KevinJJohnston
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40 views • August 30, 2023

THE HEADLINE:

Florida's new alimony overhaul bill, SB 1416, kills permanent alimony.

THE STORY:

Four bills and a decade of emotional clashes later, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new Florida law that will overhaul the state’s alimony laws, including ending what is known as permanent alimony.


DeSantis signed the new measure, SB 1416, into law on Friday, a year after he vetoed a similar bill that would have also eliminated permanent alimony while also setting up a formula for alimony amounts based on the length of the marriage.


SB 1416 is the fourth bill of its kind that aimed to kill permanent alimony in the past decade. Along with the 2022 version DeSantis vetoed last year, former Gov. Rick Scott vetoed two other bills.


MY COMMENTS:


This is the modern era. Women are no longer considered chattel. In fact, due to feminism you women have the right to work anywhere you want. If a relationship doesn't work, it doesn't work. Get divorced split the crap up and move on. You are fully capable of working at McDonald's or working in a law office depending on what your ambition is. What alimony does is essentially steals money from a man who wants nothing more to do with you so that you can be stuck in his mind, stopping him from engaging in proper relationships with other women in the future. Alimony is a Sinister and stupid idea from an archaic time. This bill has to go through and alimony has to disappear. Everyone needs to grow the fuck up!


www.FreedomReport.ca


#Alimony #florida #desantis #RonDesantis #floridian #miami #tampa #orlando #tallahassee #keywest #Orlando #Daytonabeach #daytona #Daytona500 #Gulfofmexico #Atlanticside #fortlauderdale #bradenton #Stpetersburg #Tarponsprings #IndianShores #IndianRocksbeach #Clearwaterbeach #swamp #Floridagators #marriage #relationships #divorce #men #women

Keywords
feminismfloridagovernorrelationshipsdesantisalimony
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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