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THE POLISH WINGED HUSSARS SERIES - ORIGINS
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11 views • June 22, 2020
This is our first instalment of our series on the Polish Winged Hussars!
We are happy to have back on our channel MILITARY HISTORIAN DAMAZY PODSIADŁO to help us make sense of this elite cavalry order. Our aim in this live stream is to focus on the origins this group.
Please support the show by subscribing, engaging in the comments section and sharing our material with your network.
We don't we have any sponsorship for the funding of this show. All aid is welcome.
Donations can be made at the following site:)
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
We are happy to have back on our channel MILITARY HISTORIAN DAMAZY PODSIADŁO to help us make sense of this elite cavalry order. Our aim in this live stream is to focus on the origins this group.
Please support the show by subscribing, engaging in the comments section and sharing our material with your network.
We don't we have any sponsorship for the funding of this show. All aid is welcome.
Donations can be made at the following site:)
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
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