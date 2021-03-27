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End Times or End of an Era! We need to come together. Truth will unite!
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30 views • March 27, 2021
Paul says prophecy speaks to men for their encouragement. He also says to examine yourselves, to see whether you are holding on to your faith. “Test Yourselves”, “for we cannot do anything against the Truth”
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