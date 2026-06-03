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Steakhouses Gone and Tokenizing the American Harvest
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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The American economy is hitting a breaking point where restaurant owners can no longer pass record-high beef prices onto the consumer, leading to a wave of closures. This video analyzes the geographic and systemic factors driving this "inflation wave," from US land use and drought-stricken wheat exports to the impending June 2026 DTCC "soft launch." As physical assets like grain and livestock are moved into tokenized RWA (Real-World Asset) frameworks. Traditional concepts of ownership is being replaced by digital contracts. We explore how to protect your sovereignty through local farm networks and ancient grain alternatives before the system goes "full bore" in October 2026




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Keywords
agricultureeconomyeconomic crisisinflationcommoditiesglobal resetdavid dubynegeopoliticsresilienceadapt 2030food securitysupply chainfood inflationagriculture collapsethe civilization cycle podcasteconomic intelligencefood shortages 2026supply chain fracturesupermarket lockdownpcb resin shortagejet stream anomalyfood locked up
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