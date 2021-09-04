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TheBubbaNews: Australia Passes Important SURVEILLANCE BILL [02.09.2021]
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10 views • September 04, 2021
Australia Passes Important Surveillance Bill on August 31, 2021. Australia passed a surveillance bill that lets police take over social media accounts, alter, and delete data. What was the rush for The Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt) Bill 2021? #Australia #Surveillance #Privacy
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_... - http://outageaph.aph.gov.au/
https://tutanota.com/blog/posts/australia-surveillance-bill/
1,017 views Sep 2, 2021
TheBubbaNews - 5.81K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yuHDJcgMQO0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_... - http://outageaph.aph.gov.au/
https://tutanota.com/blog/posts/australia-surveillance-bill/
1,017 views Sep 2, 2021
TheBubbaNews - 5.81K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yuHDJcgMQO0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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