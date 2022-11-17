NEW: Thermal Drone Video From Our Team In Eagle Pass, Texas Shows A Large Group Of Migrants Crossing Illegally Into Private Property Early This Morning, Bill Melugin reports.
Per CBP Source, There Have Been Over 1,400 Illegal Crossings In The Del Rio Sector In The Last 24 hours & 69,000 Since 10/1.
