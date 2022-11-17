Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW: Thermal Drone Video From Our Team In Eagle Pass, Texas Shows A Large Group Of Migrants Crossing Illegally Into Private Property Early This Morning, Bill Melugin reports.
75 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 11 days ago |

NEW: Thermal Drone Video From Our Team In Eagle Pass, Texas Shows A Large Group Of Migrants Crossing Illegally Into Private Property Early This Morning, Bill Melugin reports.

Per CBP Source, There Have Been Over 1,400 Illegal Crossings In The Del Rio Sector In The Last 24 hours & 69,000 Since 10/1.

Keywords
texasdronereportscrossingthermalbill meluginvideo from our team in eagle passshows a large group of migrantsillegally into private property early this morning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket